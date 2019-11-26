Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has presented the sum of N172,596,317,577 to the state House of Assembly as the budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget on Tuesday to the state assembly, Lalong said the 2020 appropriation bill witnessed an increase of N19.1 billion over 2019’s figures.

The Governor said the budget has a recurrent expenditure of N98,146,900 and capital expenditure of N74,449,619,677 only.

On sectoral allocations, Lalong said N10.7 billion was allocated to Education, N2 billion to Agriculture and N4.6 billion to the Health sector.

Ministry of Works and Transport gulped N14 billion, Ministry of Water Resources and Energy got 15.6 billion while Lands, Housing and Urban Development, N6.9 billion.

Lalong expressed commitment towards the implementation of the budget for the prosperity of the people of Plateau State and urged the state House of Assembly to give the budget the necessary attention.

Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ayuba Abok said members of the House would give the budget accelerated passage in the interest of development of the state.