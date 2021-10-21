From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has presented over N106 billion to the Plateau State House of Assembly for consideration as the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Governor Lalong, who presented the budget tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth 2” on Thursday, noted that the budget is anchored on Rescue Administration’s three pillars thrust of ‘Peace, Security and Good Governance; Infrastructural Development; and Sustainable Economic Rebirth.’

The governor explained that the fiscal assumptions and parameters for the 2022 proposed budget estimates were premised on the exchange rate of N410.15 per US Dollars.

Governor Lalong noted that the rationale behind the budget was to continue to emphasize the present administration’s commitment and resilience in governance, policy and programme implementation as well as sustainability in the socio-economic prosperity of Plateau people particularly that the state was recovering from COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Having considered the needs of citizens, Government is proposing budgetary spending in the total sum of One Hundred and Six Billion, Eight Hundred and Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Two Naira, Twelve kobo (106,807,267,642.12) only in 2022 fiscal year.

‘This consists of Seventy-Six Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty-Three Million, Seven Hundred and One Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Four Naira, Sixty-Two kobo (76,263,701,644.62) only as recurrent expenditure representing 71.4% of the total budget.

‘Thirty billion, five hundred and forty-three million, five hundred and sixty-five thousand, nine hundred and ninety-seven naira, fifty kobo (30,543,565,997.50) only is earmarked as capital estimate representing 28.6% of the total budget.’

Governor Lalong said the 2022 budget decreased by over N40 billion from the 2021 total approved budget.

Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly Rt Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba assured the governor that the House will work with the Executive Arm to provide necessary dividends of democracy for the people.

‘Let me make it clear that House will not condone ineptitude on the side of any Chief Executive of Accounting Officer in the course of the discharge of his or her responsibilities.

‘Let me state here in strong terms that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are to take the budget defense session seriously as the House intend to thoroughly examine the estimates and ensure the allocation of funds to only programmes that are of relevance to the people,’ he said.

He said the House will remain resolute and committed to giving the Executive the necessary legislative backings on any good plan the Governor have for the Plateau people.

