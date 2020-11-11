Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday presented the 2021 Budget appropriation of N133.4 billion at the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Presenting the appropriation, christened “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of inclusive Infrastructural Growth,” Lalong said the budget reflected the determination of his rescue administration to rise above the challenges that have bedevilled the State.

He said the budget had a proposed recurrent expenditure of N83.94 billion and capital expenditure of N49.53 billion.

“The Government is proposing the total budget estimate of One Hundred and Thirty-three Billion, Four Hundred and Eighty-Two Million, Seven Hundred and Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty-Seven Naira (₦133,482,705,457.00) only for the 2021 fiscal year,” the Governor said.

He said the public administration and finance allocation is N10.05 billion; N3.9 billion was allocated to Agriculture and Commerce and Industries will cost N1.8 billion.

Lalong said N6.12 billion was allocated to Education, N453.1 million was allocated to Environment and Mineral sub-sector and finance gulped N4.13 billion.

He explained that N7.02 billion was allocated to the health sector, N404.3 billion was allocated to Information and Communication, and N1.02 billion was allocated to the judiciary.

He said the Ministries of Lands, Housing and Urban Development was allocated N2.09 billion, N160 million was allocated to Science and Technology; Tourism, Culture and Hospitality was allocated 352.9 million.

He said Water, Sanitation and Energy sub-sectors have an allocation of N4.120 billion; Women, Youth and Sport was allocated N1.16 billion; Works and Transport was allocated N6.71 billion.

The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba, assured the Governor of the commitment of the House in giving adequate attention to the appropriation bill.

“We will as always, immediately swing into action to commence work on this Bill, and ensure that it is passed in good time for your assent and onward implementation.

“It is important for all Ministries, Department and Agencies, to note that the 9th Assembly takes oversight functions with all seriousness as a mechanism to ensuring effective and proper implementation.”