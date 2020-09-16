Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said 35,993 poor households across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State will benefit from the COVID-19 palliatives in the State.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, disclosed this during the distribution of the palliative for poor of the poorest at the JIB premises Jos, Plateau State.

He said the palliative which was donated by a coalition against COVID-19 was meant to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the poor of the poorest in the State.

Manjang emphasised that the distribution of the palliative will cut across all ethnic groups, religions and political affiliations

‘The Plateau State Government appreciates the donation made by coalition against COVID-19, that is the Dangote Group and his associates. We are glad to inform you that a total of 35,993 households will benefit from the palliative.

‘Each of the household will get 1 carton of paster, 2 carton of noodles, 1 bag of 5kg of sugar, 1 bag of 1kg of salt and 1 bag of 5kg of Semovita. The households have been selected across the 17 Local Government Areas from the electoral wards down to the polling units.’

Lalong expressed gratitude to the coalition for their support to the poor of the poorest in Plateau and called on the 17 Local Government chairmen to ensure that the materials get to the beneficiaries.

He said for the purpose of transparency and accountability, the contacts of the beneficiaries households in the State would be taken for documentation.

Lalong noted that the spike in COVID-19 cases in Plateau was as a result of the high level of testing, particularly in the rural communities, where the people are willing to be tested without stigmatisation.