From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has extended warm felicitations to Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Governor Lalong in a press statement described Ari as a consummate professional who has deployed his vast knowledge and experience in various fields over the years to the service of the State and nation at large.

‘From your early training as a media professional, you have not only distinguished yourself as an administrator but also developed your capacity to become a human resource developer and trainer with very impressive results to show,’ the governor stated.

‘You have used the opportunity of your current appointment as DG to take the ITF to greater heights in the duty of giving young Nigerians skills and entrepreneurship capacity.’

Governor Lalong commended Sir Ari for his passion for the development of Plateau State and the success of the Rescue Administration through offering sound counsel and collaborating with the government to train and empower thousands of youths in various vocational skills thereby reducing unemployment and idleness.

While urging him to sustain his acts of charity and devotion to God, the governor wished him many more years of good health, divine protection and favour.