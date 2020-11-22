Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, is set to host Chairman, Senate Committee on Tourism and Culture, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and other high profile dignitaries for the 2020 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture to promote peace and unity of the country through Arts and culture.

The State’s Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, in a press statement, said the cultural diversity of Plateau and being Nigeria’s melting pot and nexus between the North and Southern parts of the country offers a platform to reinforce Nigeria’s unity using arts and culture.

He said: ‘The 2020 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture promises to be a memorable one as Plateau State gears up to host the National fiesta with a touch of excellence leveraging on its rich heritage and potentials.

‘To achieve this objective, Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum His Excellency Rt Hon Dr Simon Lalong has given marching orders to the Central Planning Committee to make sure everything is put in place for a successful hosting.’

Manjang, who is also Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee, NAFEST 2020, assured the Planning Committee is up and doing as finishing touches are being concluded to host the rest of the country.

He stated that Plateau people have been mobilised to in their characteristic nature to extend their hospitality to participants and tourists.

Manjang noted that the event under the Chairmanship of Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tourism and Culture, who he described as a Plateau son has Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, as Special Guest, will commence today 22nd November and will be rounded off on the 28 of the same month.

He said the opening ceremony will hold at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos and the event will be rounded off with a golf tournament at the Rayfield Golf club.

Events to feature at NAFEST include traditional board game, Archery, Indigenous Fabrics competition, children’s Essay Competition and cultural Quiz competition.

Other events are choral music competition, traditional cuisine, children’s indigenous instrumental competition, children’s craft and a command performance.

All events will take place at Langfield Leisure park Rayfield and will be observed in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.