From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has solicited the support of the UK Government in consolidating peace and relocating displaced persons in the state to their ancestral homes.

The governor noted that the action will help in addressing some of the issues that have remained outstanding in regards to peace and security in the state

Governor Lalong made the remarks at Government House, Rayfield, Jos on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the British High Commission, Abuja led by Mrs Sophie Stevens.

‘The state will need more support from the British Government in consolidating the gains so far, as well as relocating displaced persons to their ancestral lands in order to address some of the issues that have remained outstanding in the peace and security of the state’ the governor stated.

He appreciated the UK for its investments in Plateau in the areas of education, health and business which have continued to grow and yield results.

He assured the British delegation that the state government will work closely with the team on areas critical to the peace and security of the state and the economic progress of Plateau.

Governor Lalong praised the peaceful conduct of the recently concluded local government elections, which were held throughout the state on Saturday, October 9, describing it as a great achievement in the consolidation of peace in the state, which, he said, has been his top priority since assuming office.

The governor described the local elections are the most peaceful in the state in recent history going by the fact that most local government elections in the past have resulted in crises.

He added commended the consistent work by the Peace Building Agency and other stakeholders which have laid the foundation for dialogue, engagement, early warning, and proactive crises management.

The leader of the British delegation, Mrs Stevens, appreciated the Plateau governor for receiving them and said the relationship of Plateau with the UK has been long and fruitful, going by historical antecedents of Plateau being a strategic state in North Central Nigeria.

She said they have recognised the role of the governor as a peacebuilder, both as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at large.

Mrs Stevens expressed sympathies with the state over recent attacks, describing it as a setback which the government has, however, been able to address swiftly, leading to the stability that made possible the success of the weekend elections.

