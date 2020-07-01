Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has sworn-in Hon Justice Patrick Sati Dapit as Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal with a charge that he should work towards deepening the rule of law and ensure that the courts administer justice in accordance with the constitution.

The governor, who presided over the oath-taking ceremony at Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, the state capital, said the Acting President of the Court of Appeal is taking over at a time when there is a great need to strengthen the judiciary in order for it to perform more efficiently.

‘The judiciary remains a strong pillar of Nigerian society and of its democracy. As such, the people will continue to look up to judicial officers, especially judges, for justice, equity and the triumph of truth over falsehood, Governor Lalong said.

‘My experience as a lawyer, a former legislator and now Governor has strengthened my belief that the sanctity, integrity and independence of the judiciary must be defended at all costs, as anything to the contrary will lead to chaos, anomie and instability.’

The Governor said because this position carries with it huge responsibilities, the people must uphold His Lordship, Hon. Justice Dapit, in prayers as he discharges this burden faithfully according to the laws of our land and the oath of office he has taken.

He assured that his administration will continue to work with the judiciary and legislature to ensure that courts are made conducive for judges and staff as well as all those who come to access justice or other services.

Hon Justice Dapit, in his response, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the people of the state, saying he is prepared to ensure that justice is delivered to all.

He said he was fully aware that the Customary Court as a grassroots court that the people look up to for seeking redress.

The newly sworn-in judge said he will do his best to guide his colleagues and staff of the court towards performing their duties with the fear of God and obedience to the constitution