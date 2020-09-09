Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has charged the newly appointed Management Committee Chairman of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, Hon Jok Alamba, to sustained fight against COVID-19 and insecurity in the Council Area.

Hon Alamba replaced the former Chairman, Barr Ezekiel Mandyau who died of COVID-19 in July.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of Hon Alamba held at Government House Little Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

‘Government expects you to carry out robust community engagement and public awareness campaign in the fight against COVID-19 as we are currently witnessing community transmission. We must work harder in mobilizing the people particularly at the grassroots to follow all protocols and observe guidelines.

‘Barkin Ladi has enjoyed substantial peace over the years following intense efforts of our administration through the Plateau Peace Building Agency and the cooperation of all stakeholders and security agencies.

‘I expect you to build on this and ensure that the days of violence are gone for good. With the effort to begin community policing, there is greater hope that crimes and criminals will be tackled easily as intelligence gathering and early response improves.

‘As an experienced politician, administrator and National Officer of the All Progressives Congress, your capacity to deliver on this assignment is not in doubt. Therefore, you must resist any attempt to distract you from the task of making positive impact on the lives of the people of Barkin Ladi Local Government.’

Lalong said the former Chairman did his best to carry out people-oriented programmes and projects in the Local Government in line with our Rescue Agenda which impacted positively on the citizens and sadly, he took ill and passed on at a time when he was very active in the fight against COVID-19.

The newly sworn-in Management Committee Chairman of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, Hon Jok Alamba said the Local Government was experiencing pain as a result of the demise of the former Chairman who laid a solid foundation for peace.

He applauded Governor Lalong for standing by the people during their grief period and vowed to consolidate on the peace and reconciliation programme the former Chairman started.

He assured the Government and people of Plateau State of his unflinching support and vowed to make himself available in the delivery of the three policy thrust of his administration.