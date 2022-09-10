From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation Simon Lalong has visited the Catholic Diocese of Shendam in Plateau South Senatorial District to seek spiritual blessings over his Senatorial political ambition.

Lalong, who was at the Bishop’s Court together with Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase was received on behalf of the Bishop by Rev. Fr. Raymond Gofut, Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Shendam.

He thanked the church for praying for him throughout his political journey and said he was in the Diocese to appreciate the bishop, priests and the entire Catholic family for always upholding and encouraging him since his emergence as senatorial candidate as well as his appointment as Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He said his mission home was to thank the people of the zone and sensitise them on the forthcoming elections while seeking their collaboration and cooperation.

Lalong thanked the church for its guidance and counsel which he said has engendered peace and harmony among the citizens, particularly during recent attempts by some mischief makers and hoodlums to instigate religious and ethnic crises.

Vicar General of Shendam Diocese Rev Fr Gofut while welcoming the governor to the diocese on behalf of the Bishop said the church appreciates the efforts of the governor in carrying the people along and always coming back to seek the blessings of God and the church in his endeavours.

He led other priests to pray for the governor over his recent appointment as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, asking God to grant him wisdom, favour and protection as he carries out the national assignment.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase also thanked the church for support and prayers as well as for providing honest and unbiased advice to the political class.

He said they will do their best to ensure that the people benefit from the democratic process.

Lalong thereafter held consultations with the Plateau South Stakeholders Forum where he challenged them to remain resolute in protecting the interests of the APC which has according to him solid followership in the zone, state, and nation at large.