From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Ahmadu Bello University Law Class of 1990, the coursemates of Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, has donated relief materials to assist in addressing the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the recent crisis in the state.

The classmates were at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos to make a symbolic presentation of the items to the governor.

The leader of the delegation Sylvanus Tahir said they came to commiserate with the Government and people of Plateau over losses incurred during the attacks which left many survivors stranded and in pain.

Tahir said the ABU class of 1990 were greatly moved to act and show support to the governor who is their coursemate because he has always embraced everyone irrespective of class, social status, religious or ethnic affiliations.

The team leader recalled with nostalgia their days in school where they worked as a team and loved one another. He described the governor as a humble and accessible personality who is a rallying point for the set, a virtue he has exhibited for many years.

They commended the governor for his efforts of making Plateau a peaceful state, Tahir called for unity and the spirit of oneness among citizens of the state irrespective of tribe, religion, and other differences praying that the peace being experienced will be consolidated.

Governor Lalong while appreciating the gesture said he is very proud of his class for their solidarity, show of love and brotherliness which has been demonstrated in their support to people in need.

He recalled how the class encouraged him to come out and contest the governorship elections in 2015 by contributing in-kind and financially which assisted his campaign.

Governor Lalong disclosed that the set is blessed with many high standing personalities in the society including 5 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), 15 court judges among others adding that the gesture done for the people of Plateau will go a long way in relieving those distressed by the crisis.

Among relief items presented were detergents, wrappers, blankets, vegetable oil, noodles, spaghetti, rice, Semovita among others.

