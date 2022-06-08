From Gyang Bere, Jos

Tension as the Legislative Arm of Langtang North Local Government Council of Plateau state allegedly passed a vote of no confidence on the Council Chairman, Hon. Bitrus Zulfa Rimven.

It was gathered that 12 members of the legislative arm of the LGA have signed the vote of no confidence letter on the Chairman.

It was further said the Councillors accused the Council boss of impeachable offences and might soon commence full impeachment of the council boss.

According to an impeccable source from the local government said Hon. Zulfa has done more damage to the APC as a party than good .

A member of the legislative arm who does not want his name in print accused the Council chairman Hon Zulfa of fanning the embers of crisis and disunity in Langtang North APC.

He insisted that Zulfa is deliberately undermining political leaders from the Council for personal gains.

“As I speak to you APC members in Langtang North are not United, I want to use this opportunity to tell his Excellency Governor Simon Lalong that the Council boss is causing more damage than good to the party in Langtang North.

“We have to be careful especially as elections gets closer, I do not see our party winning any election in Langtang North now because of the way Zulfa has been operating since he came on board.” He stated.