From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member, representing Shendam, Quan’Pan and Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Alphonsus Komsol, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of a Federal Polytechnic, Shendam in Plateau State with a take off grant of N2 billion.

He said the institution would aid in addressing issues of out-of-school children and improve the economy of the people.

Komsol, who sponsored the bill for the establishment of the polytechnic, disclosed this, yesterday, during a press conference in Jos, Plateau State.

He applauded Governor Simon Lalong, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Chris Maiyaki and other stakeholders within and outside the state for working assiduously to ensure the institution became a reality.