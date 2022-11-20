From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman House Committee on Anti-Corruption and member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has empowered over 500 indigents women with millions of naira to boost the capacity of their small businesses in Plateau State.

Bagos who presented the cash donations at the weekend at his constituency office in Bukuru, Jos said the gesture was aimed at reducing the current hardship inflicted on innocent citizens by the senseless APC administration.

He lamented that the current government has not made conducive the working atmosphere for business to strive in the state, saying he is determined to support women to improve on their trading, adding that it would enable them become economically stable to support themselves and their families.

The lawmaker noted that women are pillars of society and that “when you empower the woman, you are automatically empowering the family and society in general.

”What we are doing today is to empower these women with cash so that they can boost their businesses and become economically stable.

”These have no political or religious undertone; we are doing this to support our mothers and sisters to make a living,” he said.

H added that the gesture is a way of tackling poverty among his people, noting that similar interventions are underway.

He advised the beneficiaries to put the cash to good use for their benefit, their families, and communities in general.

Hon. Davou Mang, the Plateau North zonal PDP Chairman, commended the lawmaker for his numerous interventions toward alleviating poverty in the constituency.

Mang described Bagos as the ‘pride’ of the party in the state and says his performance in the past years has been exceptional.

Hajiya Jamila Bala, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised that they would put it to good use.