Gyang Bere, Jos

A member of the House of Representatives representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has presented scholarships worth N3.4 million to 598 orphans and indigents students of GSS Chuggi and GSS Godong in Jos South and Jos East Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

He said most of the beneficiaries, students who lost their parents as a result of violent attacks and crisis situations, have not paid their school fees for more than a year.

A 17- year-old SSS 2 Student, Ladi Usman Isah, from GSS Godong in Jos East Local Government Area, described the gesture as a great intervention which will enable her complete her secondary school education.

Ladi, whose parents are peasant farmers, said her school fees have not been paid for almot one year, and that her parents had only managed to pay the fees from previous years through pain and difficulty.

“I am so happy,” Ladi said. “In fact I have been relieved of nightmares that I was going through. Each time I go to school, my heart skips when they mention school fees. But for now I will concentrate on my studies and my parent will sleep for sometime.”

A 16-year-old SSS 3 Student of Government Secondary School Chugwi, Esther Haruna, said she had almost dropped out of school when her parent round it difficult to pay her school fees for one year, before she received news of the scholarship.

Esther Expresed gratitude to God and to the lawmaker for giving her a lifeline and vowed not to disappoint Hon. Bagos, her parents and society.

Hon. Dachung Bagos, through his Senior Legislative Aide, Langs Pwajok, on Wednesday presented the bank draft of of N1.7 million to 298 students of Government Secondary School Chugwi, and N1.6 million to 300 students of Government Secondary School Godong in Jos East Local Government Area, saying the two schools were selected due to the poverty and violence that have rocked their communities.

He said the scholarship which covers the 2019/2020 academic session has as beneficiaries students who are indigents and orphans.

“This is not the first time we are doing this,” he said. “We have awarded scholarships to students of GSS Chugwi in Jos South and GSS Godong in Jos East worth more that N3.5 million.

“We will continue to do this yearly to equip the next generation with sound education, good health to enable them become useful to the society.”

The Deputy Director of Areas Educational Directorates of Jos South, Gobgab Rebecca, and that of Jos East, Nyam Theophilus Ajang, urged the students to take advantage of the scholarship to study hard and make a difference in society and urged other representatives to emulate the gesture of the House member.