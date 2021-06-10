From Gyang Bere, Jos

The federal lawmaker representing Pankshin Kanke/ Kanam, Rt Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has presented security vehicles to the police in three local government areas of Plateau to fight banditry and kidnapping in the state.

He noted that the vehicles, which were presented to the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka, by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, was to enable the police to strengthen the security of lives and property in the state.

Gagdi disclosed this on Thursday during the presentation of his two years mid-term reports in the House of Representatives, where he also donated six 406 Peugeot vehicles to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI) in Pankshin Kanke and Kanam.

He said that the donation for the religious leaders was to fortify and brace themselves against insecurity in the state.

The lawmaker also purchased borehole drilling equipment worth 164 million to sung boreholes in every polling units in Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam constituency.

Gagdi said he has empowered 300 members of his constituency with employment in federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies who are contributing to national development.

The lawmaker explained that he has constructed six modern district heads palaces and secured approval for the construction of six more within his constituency.

‘My responsibility is not to make laws for peace, order and good governance. The president has assented to my bill on community policing, which I believe will improve on the security of lives and property in the country.’

Governor Lalong also commissioned Gagdi’s constituency office and the state water project to provide clean drinking water to Pankshin.