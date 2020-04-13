Gyang Bere, Jos

A lawmaker representing Jos South State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Gwottson Dalyop Fom, has urged Christians to put their trust in Jesus Christ who has paid the ultimate price for the salvation of mankind, in spite of the difficult times the world is facing due to lockdowns as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fom, in a statement rejoicing with Christians at Easter, said although the time is tough and difficult, there is still reassuring grace that the country will come out stronger form the current challenges.

“Ordinarily, it may seem difficult to say Happy Easter Celebration at a season where there is a global lockdown due to ravaging effects of COVID-19 epidemic. Economic activities are crumbled, life seems static: people are home, majority without foods and basic amenities of life.

“Living seems difficult and tough. But amidst this, there is still reassuring grace that we are all going to come out stronger.

“Our Lord Jesus paid the ultimate price for our salvation and emergence from the darkness of this world to his very marvellous light. And this is the assurance of our hope and that is what we should celebrate for without God we can by ourselves do nothing. As it is written: by strength shall no man prevail,” the statement reads.

He prayed that the resurrection power of Christ will quicken the mortal bodies of his people into perfect health and shield Nigerians from the global pandemic.

“I wish to stand on this foundation laid by our Lord God Almighty to wish you – my very good people, friends, colleagues, religious leaders, political mentors, kinsmen and family an amazing Easter celebration.

“I encourage you to observe the directives of the NCDC, stay safe and observe social distancing. By God’s special grace I am sure we shall all come out stronger as a people, a state and nation.”

Hon Fom expressed high hope that government at all levels have learnt obvious lessons from the current epidemics and will assess value needs in giving adequate attention to matters of high ranking priority especially in health care delivery, security of life and property and education of the people.

He assured the people that he will contribute his quota in repositioning government and governance process for the mutual growth and development of the Plateau people.