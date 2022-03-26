From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the traumatic condition and life-threatening diseases among people in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State as a result of violent attacks, a member representing Barkin-Ladi Riyom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Simon Mwadkwon, has offered free medical services to over 4,000 IDPs and indigent persons.

Hon Mwadkwon said the medical outreach which took place concurrently in Barkin-Ladi General Hospital and Riyom Trauma Healing Hospital became necessary due to the lack of affordable and accessible medical services to indigent persons in the community.

The lawmaker who spoke to Journalists in Barkin-Ladi through his Director of Media and Publicity, Amb. Friday Bako said the decades of violence in the two council areas have left many people with life-threatening diseases which have perished a lot of lives.

‘You can see women, children and the elderly queuing to access free medical outreach and more than 4000 people have been earmarked to benefit from the medical outreach,’ he said.

‘The three-day medical outreach has attended to a lot of women and children who were diagnosed and free drugs given to them. Those with complicated issues such as surgery was also carried out but those with severe issues were referred to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and the medical bill will be paid by the lawmaker.’

He assured that there are enough medical personnel on the ground to handle all kinds of issues, and said there are consumables and enough drugs to attend to over 4000 people.

‘We have different categories of doctors on the ground, we have optometrists, ophthalmologists, dentists and surgeons. We also have gynaecologists who examine pregnant women. Malaria, typhoid and different diseases were also treated.’

Dr Tenman Panshak, an ophthalmologist from the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), described the process as smooth and said desired attention is being given to people with different diseases.

‘So far, we have been seeing people with eyes problem and we have been giving them eyeglasses and eye medication to use as well. We have enough glasses and drugs to attend to the people.’

A Senior Registrar with the Department of Chemical Pathology JUHT, Dr Chomo Datiyi, said the free medical outreach sponsored by Hon Simon Mwadkwon is aimed at providing indigent persons access to medical services to achieve universal health coverage.

He explained that the doctors were divided into different departments to attend to the people who are both the natives and people from the Fulani community.

‘We have gynaecologists to see pregnant women and women with gynaecological challenges. We have an emergency unit here for people with critical conditions. We have an 18-year-old boy who came with a critical condition and he is on admission.

‘We have people with sickles, arthritis, chronic malaria, typhoid and other diseases, we have given them emergency treatment and they are responding to treatment.

‘We have seen people with chronic hepatitis and this is not a condition that you will treat in one day, you need to follow up to ensure that they have their drugs. We need to also carry out laboratory investigations to know the stages among others.

‘These drugs you are saying are free and are being given to the people for free. Nobody pays anything here for any of the services. And in case we are not able to exhaust the drugs, we will hand them over to the hospitals and will be administered free,’ he stated.

Veronica Gideon Dokos, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude for providing the medical exercise and said she was diagnosed and her daughter with malaria and free drugs were given to them.

‘We are grateful to the lawmaker because we cannot afford the treatment that has been given to us. If we had gone to the hospital, so much money would have been involved and we wouldn’t have afforded it.’

Another beneficiary, Mandiyal Tanko Alex, described Mwadkwon as God sent, saying people are battling with different conditions including trauma due to the prolonged violence in various localities.

‘The violent attacks on people in various villages here have left many people in despair. We have people who are battling with traumatic conditions because their parents were killed and their houses destroyed.

‘Some were inflicted life-threatening injuries that they are still battling with while some have their sources of livelihood destroyed and cannot afford medical services. This free medical outreach will help our people and I have benefitted from it,’ he stated.