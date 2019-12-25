Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Solomon Bulus Maren, has called on the Federal Government to facilitate the release of three of his constituents who were abducted in the North East.

Hon. Maren, in a press statement issued in Jos, lamented the recent abduction of Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, a medical aide worker with Alliance for International Medical Action.

“I am pained that for the third time in three months, four of my innocent constituents have been abducted by Boko Haram in Borno State,” the statement said.

“These are harmless citizens who by reason of their professional callings have found themselves working in the troubled northeast region, providing humanitarian help to victims of insurgency.

“Mr Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham, both carpenters from Mangu LGA, working with an international NGO were publicly executed in a widely circulated video in October 2019.”

Maren said the entire Mangu-Bokkos constituency was yet to recover from the past experience and another sad news of fresh abduction of Miss Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, a medical aide worker with Alliance for International Medical Action came in.

He said Ukambong, an orphan, was kidnapped along with several others in a brutal ambush along Monguno-Maiduguri road on Sunday, 22nd December, 2019, the day she was marking the 21st remembrance of her dear father’s demise.

“This came as a brutal shock to us, and as a representative of the peaceful people of this constituency, my heart bleeds. This is particularly so as reports say another indigene of Bokkos was three weeks ago kidnapped by the same insurgents in the northeast, yet nothing has been done by the authorities concerned.

“The most disturbing part is that even the employers of these young people have hardly made any official statement(s) or made any efforts to ease the pains of their grieving families.”

Hon Maren added: “These abductions among many instances of insecurity in our nation show the extent to which the terrorists have grown, all owing to the laxity of government and other concerned parties to do the needful.

“As legislators, we will continue to enact laws and carry out all necessary functions with regards to national security. I, in particular, will not hesitate to throw up meaningful debates that will guarantee the safety and general wellbeing of my constituents wherever they are. This includes the prompt and safe rescue of Jennifer and her fellow abductees. However, the executive in whose hands lies the power to deploy troops and/or facilitate rescue and other security missions must be active beyond words.

“Enough of the media propaganda. Let us deploy the right military personnel with the right mindset, the right welfare and the right equipment. We cannot be budgeting huge chunks of money to national security and still be losing citizens on daily basis. Nigeria has all it takes to crush its adversities.

“All that is needed is the right attitude and I dare say, the kidnap of Jennifer and others in Boko Haram captivity is a test of our capacity as a nation to rise up to the security needs of our communities. Given the increasing religious bias in the selection of those to kidnap or execute, drawing from the case of Leah Sharibu and others before now, the kidnap of Jennifer and her colleagues is even a greater test of our religious tolerance, particularly now that the nation is battling to redeem its image following recent poor international rating on religious freedom.”