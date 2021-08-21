From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has sent a high powered delegation to Ondo State to formally deliver the survivors of the unfortunate attack in Rukuba road Jos and convey condolences and apologies of the Government and people of Plateau State to their families as well as the entire people of the State.

Lalong, who sent the delegation of Friday led by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonny Gwanle Tyoden expressed the condolences of the people of Plateau State to the Government and people of Ondo State.

He asked the people of Ondo to forgive the people of Plateau for the actions of the few misguided criminals who he said acted on their own as they did not represent any religious, ethnic or social interest in the condemnable act.

Prof. Tyoden said Governor Lalong has been distressed by this development which is an attempt to jeopardize the hard earned peace that has been substantially restored in the last 6 years since his coming office.

He assured of Government commitment to protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians and reiterated that the culprits involved would be brought to book as many arrests have been made.

Lalong in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said Plateau State remains a home for all as the melting pot of the nation.

Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa said immediately reports of the incident were received, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu reached out to Governor Lalong and got the full picture of the tragic event.

The Governor immediately went to the cattle market to sympathize with the leadership of the Fulani brethen and reiterated that his Government is concerned about the welfare of all citizens irrespective of their backgrounds.

He praised Governor Lalong for his quick intervention and other proactive measures to contain the situation and prevent it from getting out of hand.

He also appreciated the sending of such a high level delegation to accompany their people back home as well as commiserate with the Government and people of Ondo State.

The leader of the Fulani in the South west, Alh. Kabiru Mohammed assured that they have forgiven all in the interest of the peace and stability of Nigeria.

He promised that there will be no reprisals as they were happy to see their brothers back in their midst, adding that Nigeria is greater than any individual or interest groups.

Emir of Wase HRH Dr. Muhammad Sambo Haruna, asked the victims and their families to see the whole act as destiny from Allah and as human beings all have different ways of transiting to eternity as destined by God.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and prayed God to grant quick healing to the injured.