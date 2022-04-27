From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Legacy Group has purchased the APC Senatorial nomination form for Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong to contest for the Plateau South Senatorial seat in the 2023 elections.

The group, led by its Chairman and Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, disclosed this when they met the Governor at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Gagdi said they have no option but to take the decision in order to persuade the Governor to run for the Senate seat in order to offer more services to the State and Nigeria at large.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State, Dr Makut Simon Macham said, “leaders like you should not do what they have done to Plateau people and retire home.

“You have done so much for Plateau State and Nigeria at large and that is why we have put our heads together to take the decision to buy the form for you to contest”.

The Federal Legislator told the Governor that the Plateau Legacy Group consists of a wide range of stakeholders including all elected Plateau representatives at the National and State Assemblies from the APC, all elected Local Government Chairmen under the APC, all Commissioners and some strategic appointees who are determined to assist the Governor to consolidate on the legacy of achievements.

He informed the Governor that although the National Secretariat has designated Zonal Officers to sell the forms to aspirants, the National Organising Secretary of the APC personally attended to them as a mark of honour to Governor Lalong who has contributed enormously to the success of the party.

He added that the Legacy Group was given the privilege to purchase form No. 001 being the first Senatorial form to be acquired.

The Group said they will present the form to the Governor officially this week at an elaborate forum in Jos where all its members across the entire State, as well as other supporters, will be present.

Responding, Governor Lalong said he was surprised by the gesture of the Legacy Group coming when he had just started consultations.

While assuring them that he will heed their call for more service to the State, the Governor said he was pleased to note that so far, his service to the State is being keenly watched by people such as the Legacy Group who have taken it upon themselves to project him further.

The Governor said his passion has always been to leave Plateau State better than he met it and this has been largely achieved through the support of citizens and leaders from the Local to the Federal level including members of the Legacy Group.

He again reiterated that the Legacy Projects will be completed among other projects that are ongoing to give the State a better future.

Lalong also used the opportunity to thank President Buhari for his leadership and support to Plateau State in many areas which enabled the State to carry out several developmental projects.