Gyang Bere, Jos

Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Ubandoma Joshua Laven has directed security agencies and medical personnel to disinfect and screen all persons coming into the council area regardless of their sociopolitical status to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He noted that all markets in the local government would remain closes while entry and exit routes into the council area would be manned by security agencies for 24 hours, daily.

Laven made this disclosure during the disinfection of all public places and government offices in the four districts of the local government area.

“All vehicles regardless of the sociopolitical status of the personality in them must stop to be disinfected at all entrances to Langtang North and occupants of each vehicle must avail themselves to be screened by medical and security personnel,” he said.