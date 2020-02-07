Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council of Plateau State, Laven Joshua Ubandoma, has facilitated the recovery of over 1000 small arms and light weapons within the Tarok ethnic nationality of the state.

Ubandoma, who presented the recovered weapons yesterday to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, for onward delivery to the Nigerian Army to mark his hundred days in office, claimed peace had returned to Langtang after 20 years of upheavals.

He decribed Lalong people as true democrats and a peace lovers who have set in motion reconciliatory mechanism for the return of enduring peace in Plateau.

“The people of Tarok nation in Langtang North, Langtang South and Kadarko in Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State have suffered untold violence which culminated to the death of many of our people since 2000.

“That time, I was still doing my National Diploma, we didn’t understand what was really happening and the violence continued for a very long time. We later understood those who were killing our people and the issues were resolved.

“When I was sworn in to office, the military came to mop up arms in Langtang and I said they should leave that task to me, we will deploy military-civil approach. We set up a committee saddled with that responsibility and we were able to recover these weapons who were voluntarily relinquish by the youths.”

Ubandoma, noted that the voluntary submission of the arms is a resolved of Tarok people to embrace lasting peace, nothing that there is no more killing in Tarok nation.

Lalong said the exercise would go along way in consolidating on the peace already gain by his administration in the state.

“Today’s event which is the pilot phase of the community driven arms recovery and rehabilitation programme is very important to the efforts at removing unauthorised arms from non-state actors within the state.