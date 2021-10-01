From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos South Local Government Area for the October 9 Local Government election, Hon. Gideon Dung Dandereng said he will work together with community, traditional rulers and APC stakeholders to bring massive development to the council area.

Hon. Dandereng disclosed this on Friday during the flag off of his campaign, held at Sot village in Gyel District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

He noted that if given the mandate come October 9, he will improve on education, health, boost agriculture and ensure maximum protection of lives and properties.

“I am optimistic that my Chairmanship aspiration has been confirmed from heaven. I want to assure you that will will bring massive infrastructure, install electricity in rural communities and provide portable drinking water for the people.

“I wish also to let you know that Jos South has embrace APC and the party will sweep Jos South in 2023. We are creating a local government where a son of nobody can be something.”

Hon. Dandereng noted that his administration will blend between the old and the younger generation to tap from their wisdom and knowledge for massive development.”

Former Senator representing Plateau North, Davou Zang described Hon. Gideon Dandereng as the most experienced, who was councilor, leader of the council, Secretary of the council and the immediate past management committee chairman of the council.

He expressed confidence that Dandereng will unify the people of Jos South for APC and end the era of mistrust doubt among the people.

Chairman of APC in Jos, Hon. Dalyop Pam said the party to beat beyond 2023 is the APC.

He received some decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party to APC and assured that there will be no discrimination in the running of the council area.

Former Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Joseph Dangyang said APC is waxing stronger and stronger in Jos South which was the strong hold of PDP.

He urged the people to come out and vote massively for APC during the October 9 Local Government election to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

