From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has expressed confidence that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will win the local government election in the seventeen local government areas of the state.

The governor said that APC will give adequate priority to women representation at the chairmanship and councilorship election though consensus and affirmation to meet up with the 35 per cent women affirmation.

Lalong made the remarks on Thursday while addressing a crowd in Pankshin, Plateau State, as part of activities marking June 12 democracy in the state.

‘I am praying for us to have a very peaceful primaries ahead of the Local Government Election in the state. I have seen the guidelines that is released by the party.

‘But for the purpose of women, most of the times when we are go for election, we forget women but we remember them during the election. Our constitution provides room for women; in our guidelines we said women will emerge through consensus.

‘We must nominate women for chairmanship and councilorship seats. Women have a percentage, we will make sure that we fulfill part of the percentage.’

Lalong said the party just concluded their registration and said every registered member would be allowed to vote during the party primaries.

‘The reason for our registration is for everybody who is a registered member to be allowed to vote. Every registered member of APC must be allowed to vote, the primaries is no longer delegate election.

‘You must go and cast your vote for the candidate you want and at the end of the day, if the candidate is declared winner, it is you that will go and campaign for him and by the grace of God, APC will win everywhere.’