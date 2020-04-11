Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in Plateau State have presented hand sanitisers to the Plateau State Government as parts of precautionary measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

State Coordinator of NYSC Caroline Embu and Chairman Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Plateau State, Dr Dauda Audi Dangiwa, called for a collective fight against the dreaded virus.

Embu said: “The fight against COVID-19 has to be a collective one not just a section of the society and the NYSC has decided to join in the fight against COVID-19 because the government desires all hands on deck to ensure that the fight is a success.

“We have come fully in support of the government’s effort and to contribute our the little we can. The NYSC has a programme Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship and Development, we teach corps members and staff and we decided to put some of those products we produce into use.”

Embu said one of the corps members serving with the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Joy Chioma, produced and donated 140 hand sanitisers to the state Government to help curb the killer disease.

Dr Dangiwa raised the alarm over the proliferation of uncertified hand sanitisers in state and caution the people to be vigilant.

“We have observed neither dismay the proliferation of many brands of hand sanitisers in circulation. Many queries with allergy on body tissues. These sources spurious products are not pharmaceutically certified even during this pandemic.

“The treatment using hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, and Azithromycin is being proposed by many. In Nigeria, a standard treatment protocol has not been decided on COVID-19, we do not have the evidence that the benefit outweighs the risk in using the above protocol. Also, cases of heart failure have been reported on using the above treatment.”

Dr Dangiwa applauded Governor Simon Lalong for the giant strides recorded towards securing a healthy Plateau during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary to Government of Plateau State Prof Danladi Atu appreciated the organisations and said the state has recorded 66 suspected cases which have been declared free of the virus while two of the cases are yet to be confirmed.

“As we speak, Plateau is still free of the virus but the government has taken some measures especially the lockdown to prevent people from coming into the state with the virus.

“We know that some of the decision might sound tough but we need to take them to safe our state. We will not allow our state having the risk of running into the coronavirus.”

Prof Atu advised all citizens to adhere to the preventive measures and said prevention is the only alternative the state has.