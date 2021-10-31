From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and the Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari has been honoured with the title of Patwarang (The Emancipator) and Kurnajam Long (Defence Minister) of Kwo Chiefdom in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The Long Kwo, HRH Miskoom Fidelis Longtoe Attahiru announced the appointment along other title holders at the weekend at the Palace of Long Kwo in Kwande.

Miskoom Attahiru I, who described Governor Lalong as “a dogged fighter and defender of the common man, someone who understands and value the roles of the traditional institution by ensuring the occupation of most vacant stools,” said it was the policy of the Governor that saw to the emergence of a Long Kwo after about 33 years in the limbo.

“I have the honour and privilege to bestow on His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, the Executive Governor of Plateau State and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, the title of the PATWARANG (The Emancipator) of Kwo land”, for emancipating the chiefdom, the Long Kwo announced to a cheering gathering.

Speaking on the appointments of Council Chiefs, the Long Kwo said the positions though very important for palace affairs and governance of the Chiefdom; they are PRO BONO SERVICES since they are not salaried.

He congratulated the appointees and tasked the occupants of the various positions to work assiduously using their resources with pride in the service of their father land.

Miskoom Attahiru I informed the people that the appointment of Shaatlong is a continuous one, stressing that all those deserving acknowledgment with titles would be identified and duly recognized.

” Ours is a progressive customary administration on the “move”. All gold fish will be ferreted out from their hiding places.”

Responding, Governor Lalong thanked the people of Kwo Chiefdom for finding him worthy of the position and promised to ensure that all vacant stools in the state are occupied.

The Governor, who was represented by the Director General (DG) of the Industrial Training Fund, (ITF) and the Kurnajam ( Defense Minister) of Kwo Chiefdom, Sir Joseph Ari, urged all the appointees to discharge their duties with diligence and patriotism.

The Kurnajam who also spoke on behalf of the Council Chiefs and title holders, called on the new recipients to be dedicated to their responsibilities, adding that theirs is call to service to the people and humanity.

Miskoom Ari charged them to hit the ground running, urging them to exhibit high degree of loyalty to constituted authority.

The appointments are ways of appreciating sons and daughters of the land who distinguished themselves in public service and have continued to assist the people of the land.

The following illustrious sons of Kwo Chiefdom were honoured with respective titles in recognition of their contributions to the land during the June 26, 2021 ceremony.

They include Miskoom Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum, Dua’am Long (Jaagaban) Kwo; Miskoom (Sir) Joseph Ari, Kurnajam Long (Defence Minister) Kwo; Nna Elizabeth Wapmuk , Mialap (Zinariya) Long; Miskoom (Prof) Sebastian Maimako, Long’aan (Dan Masani); Miskoom Fabian Ntung, Gwa’at Long (Garkuwa); Miskoom (Prof) Garba Sharubutu, Long Ma’ar (Sarkin Noma); Miskoom (Prof) Theodore B. Maiyaki, Longshal (Sarkin Yaki) and Miskoom Paschal Mammo Esq, Longshep Yill Kwo (Chief Judge of Kwo land).

