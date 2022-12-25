From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Labour Party Dr Patrick Dakum has urged Christians to be prayerful and soberly reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ as they celebrate Christmas.

He urged Nigerians to pray for peace, unity and the success of the 2023 general elections.

In a press statement signed by the Media Director, Internal Relations

Consolidation for Greater Plateau, 2023, Shabul Mazadu admonished Christians not to be overwhelmed by merriment and the observe the 2022 celebration.

Dakum said Christmas is a period of commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ whose sole aim of coming into the world was for reconciling man to God and granting him eternal life.

“Christ’s achievement whose virtues we should imbibe is perpetual and endless, though a season which we are in now, is set for commemorating his love.

This love should not only rest on the oars of sharing gifts, but reconciling with those we hurt and extending such love to our country through patriotism and obedience to authorities, and to pursue peace, unity and progress for the nation to succeed.

“We are in a very trying moment in the country which can be compared to a car whose engine is about to knock, and only forward-looking leaders with sound patriotism can get us out of the woods. Therefore, we should focus on scouting for capacitated candidates to pilot our affairs.

“This Christmas is the last before the 2023 transition of power, hence it becomes very necessary for all to engage in massive prayers for a greater and better transition of power for the viability of our nationhood.”

Dr Dakum wished Nigerians a hitch-free and peaceful Christmas celebration, and a prosperous New Year, and urged believers to extend their benevolence to the needy not only at this season but beyond.