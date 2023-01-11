From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chief Magistrates and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Secretariat of the Plateau State Justice Sector Reform Team have been urged to work in synergy in discharging their oversight function for the effective administration of criminal justice system in Plateau.

Moyo Boluwale of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) Federal, disclosed this yesterday during the training exercise for Chief Magistrates, DPOs and NSCDC personnel, held at the conference hall, Ministry of Justice, Plateau State.

He noted that the one-day stakeholders’ training on the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) portal was to create a conducive working atmosphere for collaboration among the stakeholders for an effective justice system in Plateau and Nigeria.

Boluwale explained that the interface which was organised by ACJMC, Federal in conjunction with the MacArthur Foundation was to ensure effective accessibility of the ACJMC Portal.

He said the Portal was launched in 2019 to reduce much paperwork in the course of gathering data for an effective justice system.

“Plateau is the second pilot state to key into the ACJMC portal process after Kaduna State. We partner with MTN for efficient service delivery.

“The portal had two major users, which are the superuser and sub-super users. The super user which is the Administrator in Abuja will be supervising and checkmating activities of sub super users on the portal.”

He called on the participants to develop confidence in the portal as ACJMC is working round the clock towards ensuring more innovations are brought to bear to make the portal simple for users.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Plateau State, Chrysanthus T Ahmadu, represented by Director of Public Prosecutions, Joel Tahvan described the training as timely and said it will offer participants the opportunity to acquire requisite experience on the use of tablets to perform their functions as far as Administration of Criminal Justice is concerned.

He revealed that the Plateau State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (PSACJL) 2018, seeks to ensure that the system of administration of criminal justice in Plateau State promotes efficient management of criminal Justice Institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of the society from crime and protection of the Rights and interests of the suspect, the defendant and the victim.

“Equally, section 19(2) PSACJL, which is section 1(2) of the ACJA, 2015 provides that the Courts, Law enforcement agencies and other Authorities or persons involved in criminal justice administration shall ensure compliance with the provisions of this Act for the realisation of its purpose.

” It is my desire that all stakeholders in the administration of criminal Justice will key into the aspirations of the Law to ensure that they meet their duties and obligations as stipulated, most importantly as there are consequences for failure to do so” he stated.

It was observed that 5G branded tablets were given to participants after signing a commitment.