From Gyang Bere, Jos

The people of Kwo Chiefdom in Plateau State ushered into his palace with masquerades the newly installed 27th Long Kwo, Colonel Fidelis Attahiru Longtoe l, as he officially resumed office 33 years after the seat was last occupied.

The people made up of women, children and the aged, including Gamai’s Masquerades, lined up the streets of Kwande District of Qua’anpan in traditional attire, carrying fresh leaves to welcome the native ruler in what observers have described as a triumphant entry into Kwo.

Prior to the arrival of Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru Longtoe I from Jos to Kwo, traditional preparations and rites of passage were conducted.

The Long Kwo also stopped over to pay homage to the Long Pan Nda Emmanuel Dabang and the Chairman of Qua’anpan LGC, Hon Abdulmalik Haruna, at the council secreteriat in Baa’p.

Speaking at the palace of the Long Pan and Qua’anpan council secreteriat, the new Long Kwo regretted the 33-year absence of leadership in the chiefdom.

He promised to build bridges of reconciliation and friendship with neighbouring communities to ensure harmony among the people, adding that no meaningful development can occur in an atmosphere of bitterness and rancour.

The new Long Kwo said he held in trust the mandate that was given to him by the people, stressing that he will continue to interface with relevant government authorities to ensure that Kwo as a farming chiefdom gets farming inputs, for the benefit of all, especially the youths of the community.

He assured that he will carry all Princes of the Chiefdom along in his quest to unite the people and develop the Chiefdom.