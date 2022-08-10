From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Plateau Peace Building Agency, Mr Joseph Lengman, said the media play a critical role in educating the public and de-escalating violence between farmers and herders in Plateau State.

He urged Journalists to continue to uphold the tenet of the profession and be objective and balanced in order not to mislead the public.

Lengman disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos during a one-day consultative meeting with media stakeholders on a theme, “Taking advantage of the convergence of new media in reporting the farmer and herder in Plateau State” held at the Crest Hotel, Jos.

Represented by the information officer, Kenneth Dakop urged the media to continue to be sensitive to the consequences of any information that would be given to the public.

He said the agency will continue to provide security for Journalists through the security agencies to carry out their work diligently without any form of harassment.

The consultation meeting which was moderated by Yemi Kosoko called for objective and balanced reportage with sufficient facts on the part of the media on reporting former/herder conflicts.

He urged Journalists to be conscious of the sources of information they relied on for their reports, saying some individuals take advantage of Journalists to mislead the public.

Participants resolved to always be balanced and objective using the rightwards in casting headlines to deescalate violent attacks.

Read also: NAPTIP denies receiving underage girls rescued from Port Harcourt brothel