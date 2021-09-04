From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Saturday reportedly bust a drug syndicate and arrested retired police officer Sgt Patrick Kalu with 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5 Million in Plateau State.

Military Information Officer Major Ishaku Takwa indicated in a press statement that the 320 blocks of Indian hemp was recovered concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV.

He noted that the suspects – 60-year-old former Sargeant Kalu and Mr Friday Kalu, 40 – were nabbed by OPSH troops during a stop-and-search operation on Manchok Riyom Road.

Takwa said the suspects alleged that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance from Ondo State to Yola, Adamawa State.

‘Items recovered from the suspects include 320 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis, a Toyota Camry car with registration Number Abuja, ABC 214 HV, a police identity card, 2 Nokia phones and two wallets containing Sixteen Thousand One Hundred naira and another containing Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty Naira only,’ Officer Takwa stated.

‘The suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Plateau State command for further investigation.’

OPSH Commander Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements in and around Plateau State.

He said OPSH will not rest until criminals and their collaborators are decimated.

Gen Ali urged law-abiding citizens to continue to support authorities with credible information on criminal activities.

