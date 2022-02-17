From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander Operation of SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, has engaged over 200 Irigwe and Fulani youths on peace dialogue with a view to ending the senseless and brutal killings of innocent persons in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gen Ali said the one-day peace summit held on Thursday at Lamonde hotel Jos, was to foster peace and unity among the two warring ethnic nationalities.

He urged the youths to embrace each other and channel their energy towards pursuing issues that will bring them together in the interest of the development of their communities.

“There is time for war and there is time for peace but now is time for peace. We should learn to embrace ourselves to attract development to our people. Currently, Rwanda is progressing, Ghana is progressing and this is possible because the citizens all embrace.

“Let’s channel our energy toward peace for the development of our communities, state and Nigeria. I also know that there is also the issue of cultism among us, this is another form of criminality that we must collectively delt with.

“We want peace, unity and better understanding. In the next five months, I don’t want to hear any attack between Irigwe and the Fulani. We are aware of the criminals among us but we must take deliberate steps to expose them,” he said.

The Commander applauded the report of the 36-man committee set up to engaged the warring communities and said the recommendation of the committee if thoroughly implemented would bring an end to the violent attacks and killings.

“Today marked another significant milestone in our quest for lasting peace on the Plateau and I am sincerely pleased to have you in our midst. We all acknowledge that the incessant crises among the various ethnic groups in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas have continued to undermine peace and security in the areas over the years.

“The government and Operation SAFE HAVEN have been working tirelessly to evolve measures to address the lingering crises in order to restore peace to the affected areas.

“One of such measures was the setting up of a 36-man committee by the Commander OPSH to interface with the warring communities and recommend possible measures/modalities that would engender sustainable peace and security amongst the conflicting groups.

“I assured you that we will work with think tanks, consultants and all critical stakeholders to enhance the new narratives that will help address the long lingering issues on the Plateau.”

Representatives of the Irigwe and Fulani youths embraced each other and vowed to work together to expose criminal elements who are bent on fomenting trouble in the areas