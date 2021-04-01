From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian military’s Special Task Force (STF) Operation Safe Haven (OSH) has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and five armed robbers for attempted kidnapping and robbery at Lishin village in Pengana Chiefdom in Bassa and Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

OSH Commander Major General Dominic Onyemulu stated this at a line-up of the suspects at the Command headquarters in Jos, and vowed to make his area of operation uncomfortable for kidnappers and other criminals.

‘On the 16 of March, troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call on an attempted kidnap of one Alh Gambo Yawurp from his residence at Lishin village in Pengana Chiefdom Bassa LGA,’ he stated.

‘Troops in collection with vigilante members and locals foiled the attempted kidnapping and arrested Mallam Yunusa Sale, Mallam Ibrahim Usman, Mallam Abdullahi Ya’u, Mallam Yakubu Buba, Mr. Azikwe Isahaya, Mallam Idi Audu, Alh Jeji, Mallam Muhammadu Ishaku, among others.’

He said the arrested suspects include 11 from Kaduna, 4 from Bauchi, one from Kano and one from Plateau State; with 7 motorcycles, a fabricated rifle, 2 live cartridges 13 cutlasses, 3 daggers, 15 cell phones and assorted charms recovered from the suspects.

Gen Onyemulu said the suspects, who have confessed to the crimes, would be arraigned in court.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Meanwhile, suspected bandits allegedly killed a police officer and injured two others at the residence of the former Minister of Youths and Sport, Hon Damishi Sango, on Wednesday night.

Daily Sun learned that the incident which occurred at about 9 pm resulted in one death and two injured persons. The former minister and his wife were not hurt.

Plateau State Police Command spokesman ASP Ubah Ogaba confirmed the incident.

‘The Command is aware of the incident at Riyom and the victims have been rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. I am not aware yet whether they were dispossessed of their rifles,’ he said.

‘CP (Commissioner of Police) just left the scene of the crime. A team of detectives and intelligence officers have already commenced investigation and manhunt for the criminals.The Former Minister and his family are not hurt.’

An eyewitness said two of the police personnel attached to Sango and a boy, Jethro, were shot by the criminals and rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where one of the personnel was confirmed dead.