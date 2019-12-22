Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, Senator Istifanus Gyang has described the death of six victims of a mining pit collapsed in Zawang District of Plateau State as unfortunate and painful.

Senator Gyang, who was at Palace of Gwom Rwey Zawang, Da. Christopher Mancha, on a condolence visit, advocated the use of modern mining equipment to avoid future occurrence. He was accompanied by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency as well as Hon. Dalyop Fom, Jos South Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

In an out pour of emotion, he said: “These young men did not die in armed robbery but in the process of trying to earn a living. They are the gallant members of our communities. They have demonstrated that we in this part of the world are given to hard-wok.

“That we don’t admit to people to just sitting and begging, that people must engage themselves constructively not only to earn a living to themselves but to help others around them. It is unfortunate that they lost their lives in the process.”