Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense, Senator Istifanus Gyang has described the death of six of their constituents in a mining pit collapsed in Zawang District of Plateau State as unfortunate and painful.

Sen. Gyang who was at Palace of Gwom Rwey Zawang, Da. Christopher Mancha and families of the deceased on a condolence visit on Saturday with Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos and member representing Jos South Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Fom advocated for use of modern mining equipments to avoid future deaths.

“These young men did not died in armed robbery but in the process of trying to earn a living; they are the gallants members of our communities. They have demostrated that we in this part of the world are given to hard-wok.

“That we don’t admit to people to just sitting and beg but people must engage themselves constructively not only to earn a living to themselves but to help others around them. It is unfortunate that they lost their lives in the process.”

Sen. Gyang said the Mining Industry and mining laws are in the exclusive lists and it is the National Assembly that can only legislates on issues that concern mining in the country.

He advocated for the altercation of the constitution so that powers can be given to the states in certain areas and the mining sector is inclusive.

Member House Committee on Solid Minerals and Member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos said the National Assembly is working to ensure that miners in the country get value for what they do.

He encouraged artisans miners to form themselves into Cooperative Groups to enable them access some funds and modern mining equipment to avoid this kind of collosal lost of lives.

Member representing Jos South Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Fom described the death as painful and begged members of the National Assembly to make legislations that will provide artisans miners with modern mining equipment.

He said alot of young people have lost their lives in the process of mining without any insurance provision and said Government should look into the issues because mining is gradually becoming the mainstay of Nigeria economy.