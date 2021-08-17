From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock over the death of former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu.

He described his dead as a great loss to Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

Lalong, in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham said he received the news of the demise of the elder statesman and erudite politician with a heavy heart, recalling his enormous contributions to the socio-political development of the State and the nation at large.

“Late Senator Nasiru Mantu was a grassroots politician whose life was all about the interest of the people as he did everything within his power to serve them through empowerment and quality representation.

“He earned his place in Nigerian politics by active involment and also had a great connection with the youth whom he mentored not only in politics, but in other fields, especially service to humanity”.

Lalong said the State will miss the voice of peace and unity as well as an advocate of social cohesion and tolerance which the late Deputy Senate represented particularly during the trying moments of its history. Until his death, he continued to avail the Government his wealth of experience and knowledge in running the affairs of the people.

He noted that the State remains grateful for his political representation as two-term Senator representing Plateau Central Zone where he emerged Deputy Senate President and did a lot to project and protect the interests of Plateau State at the red chambers.

“This attracted many projects and programmes of the Federal Government to the State and also ensured that Plateau citizens were represented at various levels of the federal administration.”

Lalong condoled with the widow of the deceased, his children, people of Pyem Chiefdom and the entire State over the death of the late political leader whose contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria remain indelible.

He also prayed God to forgive his sins and grant his soul eternal rest.