Gyang Bere, Jos

National Security Adviser, Search For Common Ground (SCG) Nigeria, Ema Miroslava Billings, has condemned the killing of a 12-year-old herder, Muhammad Ishaku, and 27-year-old Iliya Yakubu in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ishaku was killed in the bush while rearing cattle after Yakubu was ambushed and killed while returning from a Church service in Kwi village of Riyom Local Government Area.

Billings condemned the bloody act during an intra-dialogue meeting between the warring communities of Mahanga and Jol villages organised by Search For Common Ground and coordinated by Patience Chaimang, held at Riyom Local Government Headquarters, Jos, Plateau.

“I condemned the killing of a young herder in the bush and ambushed of a native of Kwi on Sunday while returning from a church in the evening. This events shows that, up to now, we are still experiencing pockets of violence in Riyom, a young herder was killed and a man ambushed on his way to his house,” Billings said.

“We have realized based on the issues raised by both communities that their grievances are cross breeding ranging from rape of women in the farm, killing of young herders and destruction of crops and farmlands by herders and animals.”

Billings expressed joy that the warring communities who have leave apart from over 18 years are meeting for the first time to settle their difference.

A woman from Jol community, Chundung Thomas, said indiscriminate grazing close to residents, incessant attacks on the community, ambushes on the roads and attack on youths, tin miners, women in the bush by herders, has prolonged violence in the villages.

She noted that raping of women in farms, illegal occupation and erecting of structures on farmlands without permission by herders should stop to reslove the conflict.

Maimuna Mohammed, a Fulani woman from Mahanga community, said beating of shepherds in the bush by farmers which resulted in injuries, and sometimes death, killing of cattles, anc cattle rustling by farmers are reasons for the prolonged violence in the communities.

“We should return to our old time mutual relationship and stop beating shepherds in the bush that result in multiple injuries and deaths, that way we will have enduring peace in our communities,” she stated.

A 72-year-old village Head of Jol, Da. Danladi Taje, said Berom natives are willing and eager to resolve all issues that have been the cause of killings in the communities since 2001.

He said Fulanis have taken over control of more than five villages in the community, as he urged them to vacate the areas for the owners

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Danboyi Jugul, called on the Fulanis and natives to “pursue genuine peace, we don’t want a situation where we will all agree to embrace peace and after the meeting then killing will resume. We should be sincere with ourselves and pursue what will guarantee peaceful environment.”