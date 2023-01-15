From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has suspended all campaign activities to mourn and pray for the fast recovery of the party’s supporters who were involved in a truck accident at Pushit-Panyam road in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Sunday by the Director of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council Plateau State, Yiljap Abraham.

“In a further demonstration of his grief and as a mark of honour to PDP members who were involved in a ghastly road accident on Saturday evening near the Panyam bridge, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the PDP Barr Caleb Mutfwang, after due consultation, has suspended all campaign activities with immediate effect,” he said.

“The Candidate has also asked that intense prayers be offered for divine comfort for families and individuals who are bereaved and healing of the injured.”

He noted that their death will ever remain fresh in the memories of the party’s members and admirers as they are lifted up as heroes of democracy.

Mutfwang called on party supporters to remain calm and pray fervently for God’s intervention in the healing of the injured and comfort of the grieving families and the entire Plateau people.