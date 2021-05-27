From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group of women from Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states under the umbrella of Women Political Participation Technical Working Group (WPP-TWG), are calling for the creation of 37 more senatorial seats in the country that will be exclusively occupied by women.

The group, which submitted a memorandum to the Senate Committee for the Review of the 1999 Constitution at the North Central Public Hearing in Jos, supported the proposed amendment of the constitution and called for a special place for women in governance.

The Spokesperson of the group, Mrs Jiritmwa Morgak Goyit, addressing reporters in Jos after the submission on Thursday, supported the alteration of Section 48 of the Principal Act to give way for an additional senator from each state and FCT who shall be a woman.

She noted that women are advocating for additional 37 seats exclusively for women, bringing the total number of senators from 109 to 146.

‘We today submitted a memorandum for the Senate to amend and create additional special seats for women in the federal and state legislative Houses; in the Senate, one seat for a woman from the 36 states and the Federal Capital.

‘While in the House of Representatives, two seats for women from the 36 states and the Federal Capital and in the states House of Assembly, one seat from each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state,’ Goyit stated.

She believes that the temporary but necessary positive measures will enhance inclusive governance that women earnestly yearn for.