Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State members of the National Assembly Caucus yesterday buried their political differences and donated COVID-19 funds to Governor Simon Bako Lalong to battle the dreaded virus in the state.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Maje, who led the delegation, donated an undisclosed sum of money to the Plateau State COVID-19 Trust Fund to assist government deal with the pandemic.

The Deputy Speaker said the donation was in appreciation of the measures taken by the State Government so far in dealing with the pandemic through several measures.

They asked the Governor to continue his initiatives which are aimed at saving the lives of the people and making sure Corona virus is defeated in Plateau State.

Governor Lalong aid the donation showed their patriotism and unity towards the progress of the state.