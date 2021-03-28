From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN) said Government must include ranching for dogs and pigs in the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme of Federal Government in the state.

This is contained in a communique signed by the President of PIDAN, Prof Aboi Madaki and Secretary General, Comrade Nanle Gujor at the end of its National Council meeting, held in Jos, Plateau State.

“Following an extensive discussion on the NLTP, Council expressed concern on the inherit inadequacies of the NLTP as it currently exists in the public domain especially its focus on cattle to the detriment of other livestock such as pigs, dogs, etc.

“Council equally note with reprieve the Government intention to send an executive bill on the program to the State House of Assembly to provide legal backing to the program.

“Council hopes that the intended bill will address the concern expressed above and advised the leadership of each Association to educate its members on the content of the NLTP as presently available in the public domain and await the public hearing session of the executive bill where they would be chanced to bear their minds and make inputs on the usefulness of the program to their communities.”

Plateau natives also raised the alarm over appearance of suspected Boko Haram members on the streets of Jos.

“At the meeting attended by 43 of 58 ethnic nationalities, council reviewed the security situation in the country, with particular interest on Plateau State and expressed worries on the increasing appearance of suspected Boko Haram members in the streets of Jos Metropolis.

“The continued killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the LGAs of Riyom and Bassa as evidenced by reported deaths among whom were Mr Amos Elisha, Mr Raphael Bawa, Sandi Kusa, and Bitrus Chollom.”

Its condemned the persistent kidnapping of innocent citizens largely linked to activities of Fulani herdsmen and urged security agencies to do all within their power to halt the menace.

“The spades of kidnapping of law abiding citizens particularly in Bassa, Jos-North and Jos East LGAs largely linked to activities of Fulani herdsmen. The disturbing continuous kidnapping of students in boarding schools in Katsina, Zamfara and more recently in the boundary State of Kaduna.”

They appreciated the peace process put in place by Plateau State Government and urged it to redouble it’s efforts at stopping the continued marauding activities of Fulani herdsmen so as to curb further killings and kidnapping in the state.