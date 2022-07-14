From Gyang Beere, Jos

Irigwe and Fulani ethnic groups in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau have signed a peace pact, as part of efforts to end attacks in the area.

The document was signed by the Chairman, Irigwe/Fulani Peace Committee, Rev. John Pawa, the Co-Chairman, Alhaji Yau’u Idris, and Chairman of Bassa Local Government, Mr Stephen Igmala, at Jebbu Bassa.

Speaking at the event, Director-General of Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Dr Joseph Lengman, said that the document was produced by a 16-man committee, comprising the two ethnic groups.

He said the groups are from Irigwe chiefdom in Miango district of Bassa council area. He said that the committee held series of consultations, conducted investigations on the causes of the conflicts, did impact assessment and proffered modalities for sustainable peace.

Lengman said that the document stated that humanity should be the fulcrum for sustainable peaceful co-existence, through which disputes would be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect for values, while individual beliefs would be raised above parochial interest. He thanked Governor Simon Lalong for the peace initiative, aimed at ensuring peaceful co-existence between the two communities. The director-general al so commended the ethnic groups for signing the documents, coupled with their resolve to co-exist peacefully, in spite of their differences.

The Mbra Ngwe Irigwe (paramount leader) of Irigwe nation, Rev. Ronku Aka, said that peace was critical to the progress of any society. He said the two ethnic groups have mutual benefits to derive from living together. He thanked the state government, non-government organisations and other key stakeholders for their peace efforts in the area, while calling for prayers to ensure adherence to the agreement.

In his remarks, the governor said that the signed document could be used for future interventions, either by state or non-state actors in the council area, urging the ethnic groups to enlighten their members on its content.

Governor Lalong said that the agreement was the product of the voluntary commitment between the two warring communities to finding solutions to the recurring violence, stressing that the state government only facilitated the process.