From John Adams, Minna

The North Central Governors’ Forum (NCGF) has condemned in strong terms the killing of about 23 innocent travellers in Plateau few days ago, describing it as unfortunate and barbaric.

The NCGF in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, and signed by Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, decried the tragic incident that led to the loss of many lives and subsequent breach of peace in some Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

According to the Forum, ‘it is worrisome the way and manner some people lost value for human lives such that they take the life of their fellow humans at will. It is quite unfortunate.’

Governor Sani Bello said the killing of innocent travellers and attacks on some parts of Plateau State was totally unacceptable and condemnable, warning that ‘the criminal actions if not urgently checked would fan the flame to a full-blown religious crisis thereby making futile years of efforts by the government of Lalong to restore peaceful coexistence and religion harmony in Plateau State.’

While commending the effort of the security agencies in bringing the situation under control, the NCGF chairman urged them to work round the clock with the view to apprehending all those involved in the dastardly acts and bring them to justice as a deterrent to others.

The governor who equally applauded his Plateau State colleague Governor Simon Bako Lalong for standing tall in the midst of all these, pray for continued wisdom for him to weather the storm.

The Forum then commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the killings and breach of peace and prayed for the repose of those who died as well as quick recovery to those injured.