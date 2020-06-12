Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Gyang has provided succor to widows and indigent women in Plateau North Senatorial zone.

He noted that the granding machines, sewing machines and tricycles distributed was meant to uplift the income of the women.

Gyang, while distributing the items to the women across the 74 wards in Six Local Government Area of the Plateau North to mark his one year in office described the women of Plateau North as hardworking and creative.

He commended the Women for being up and doing in seeking and even creating opportunities to earn a living and provide for their children and Household.

“Let me appreciate the women, the mothers, and the girls of Plateau North because of their resourcefulness because of their resilience, because of your creativity and productivity.

“The women of Plateau North are not lazy, and not ashamed From stone crushing, street hawking, farming, trading in food stuff, vegetables to shop keeping, poultry and other Agri-business”

Gyang noted that the women are enterprising, resourceful and productive, saying the Grinding and Sewing machines are meant to expand the scope of economic engagement of the womenfolk and other beneficiaries thereby increasing their income generating capacity and participation in the local economy.

He pledged to sustain the empowerment of the womenfolk, youth and the people generally in keeping with his desire to turn around the misfortunes associated with the Plateau North in the past.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the six Local governments that make up Plateau North Senatorial District.

Ten Tricycles were also distributed across the six Local governments as a component of empowering the Constituency economically in the movement of persons, goods and services.