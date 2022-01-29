From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang have donated relief materials to survivors of bandits attacks in Bassa, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas in Plateau North.

The materials were facilitated by Sen. Gyang when bandits suspected to be herdsmen unleashed terror on residents of the respective Local Government Areas, leaving scores death and several persons displaced.

Assistant Chief Relief and Rehabilitation officer, NEMA North Central Zone, Judith Bai who represented the Director General North Central, Alhassan Nuhu distributed the materials to the survivors on Saturday in collaboration with the Senator.

She explained that the materials were presented based on the need assessment carried out at the affected communities.

Judith said the materials includes, “500 bags of rice, 500 bags of beans, 500 bags of garri, 150 bags of vegetables oil, 150 carton of tin tomatoes, and 150 kegs of palm oil.”

She said others includes, “150 cartons of seasoning cubes, 100 bags of iodized salt, 200 cartons of Milo, 200 bags of powdered milk, and 200 bags of granulated sugar”.

Senator Istifanus Gyang, who also presented 73 motorcycles to 73 electoral wards in Plateau North, said the donation was to facilitate security surveillance in the devastated Senatorial District.

He urged security agencies to come up with new initiative and tactics with a view to halts killings of innocent persons by gunmen in the area.

“The insecurity that has bedeviled this country for over two decades, we in Plateau State, particularly my constituents in Plateau North have being at the receiving end, and that is why the humanitarian needs at the communities has reached a crisis level.

“When you have people displaced from the inhabitants and they are now homeless and destitute; they cannot go to their farms and that is why the humanitarian needs is enormous.

“The level of intervention that I have pursued is to seek to reconstruct those communities that have been destroyed, we have constructed over 35 houses in Jon in Barkin-Ladi.”

Sen. Gyang who distributed motorcycles to his constituents said, “I have sent motorcycles to our Chairmen at the ward levels so that they can quickly mobilize people in terms of security mobilization, information management and to coordinate security activities at the levels.”

He noted that his dream of having a prosperous constituency would not be fulfilled until the current security challenges that has perished dozens of innocent lives is curb.