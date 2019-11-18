Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State has never received 13 per cent derivation that accrues to states engaged in mining exploration, Governor Simon Lalong has said.

The governor pleaded with the Minister of Steel and Mines, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, to ensure the state gets its 13 percent derivation and approve the licence for the establishment of Plateau Mineral Development Company.

Lalong disclosed this at the weekend when the minister paid a visit to Government House, Jos. Lalong who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sunni Tyoden appreciated the minister for the visit and pledged an harmonious working relationship with the ministry.

“Everybody knows that a lot of mining is going on in Plateau, but the state has not receive anything with regards to 13 percent derivation that Federal Government gives to states.

“Most of this mining is done by artisans. Current partners who carry out exploration get away with the whole thing and the little that is given to the Federal Government ends there.We hope that the Federal Government will review this and ensure that we get our due share,” Lalong said.

The governor also lamented the spread of mining ponds in the state saying they have become death traps for the citizens. He urged the Federal Government to make funds available for they reclamation of such lands for agricultural activities.

“Some of our concerns has been with the Ministry. One is the issue of reclamation; we had a number of mining pond around which have turned to be hazardous to the people because they are open and if some funds are made available to the state, we can help to cover it up and put the land to use for agriculture.”