From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Vice Chairman, Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Nigeria and Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Haruna has been decorated as patron of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council.

National Chairman of NUJ, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, during the Investiture of Alh. Haruna and the N200 million launch for the construction of NUJ House Jos, held in Plateau state, said Alh. Haruna was carefully selected as NUJ Patron, Plateau State Council.

The Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari noted traditional institutions play a critical role in enhancing peace and unity of the country. He urged the media to work collectively towards building a strong and formidable Nigeria particularly now that the country is approaching an election period.

Governor Simon Lalong pledged to support NUJ by creating a peaceful atmosphere for journalists to practice in the state.

Lalong who was represented by Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dan Manjang said his administration will renovate the old NUJ building and vowed to furnish the new NUJ House.

The NUJ Patron and Emir of Wase, Dr. Muhammadu Sambo Haruna appreciated the NUJ for his selection and promised to support the union for peace and unity of Nigeria.