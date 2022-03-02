From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has inducted 1173 Corp members in Plateau State and warned them against cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

The NYSC Director General, Gen Shauibu Ibrahim, represented by the State Coordinator, Caroline Embu, disclosed this yesterday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch A stream I at the permanent orientation Camp, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He expressed satisfaction over the successful induction of the new corp members, noting that their prompt response to the clarion call to serve the nation remains laudable.

‘I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the camp rules and regulations.

‘You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices, I also urged you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fueling hatred and other negative purposes and instead deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development.’

He urges all Corp members to entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony and share a vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

He stressed that white-collar jobs are not readily available, and encouraged corp members to avail themselves of opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

‘The Federal Government’s directives on presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination and a pre-requisite for gaining entry to public offices are still in force.

‘I, therefore, encourage those of you who are yet to take the vaccine, to do so without further delay as the rule will apply to you both in your place of primary assignment and other public offices.’

Plateau State Acting Chief Judge, Justice David Mann represented by Justice Boniface S Ngyou, inducted the Corps members and urged them to pledge their commitment to serving their fatherland as they take their oaths.

The Corps members comprising of 553 males and 620 females.