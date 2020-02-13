Gyang Bere, Jos

The Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Plateau State, Caroline W Embu, said she has mobilized over 1000 corps members to participate in the walk against Corruption organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Embu disclosed this in Jos on Thursday during a joint press briefing with the EFCC, held at the NYSC Secretariat, Jos, Plateau State.

“We have mobilized over 1000 corps members, NYSC staff and other youths to participate in the walk against Corruption in Nigeria. Corruption is a major issue in the country and it has affected different segment of the country’s economy and the EFCC has initiated a walk to partner with the NYSC to fight corruption,” she said.

Embu noted that corruption has been a major challenge to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy and said sensitising Corps members and youths in the country against the menace is a step in the right direction.

She said that the NYSC will continue to be part of any effort that will rid the country of the menace of corruption.

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, who was represented by Sectional Head Operation Department of the Commission, CSP Umar Hussein Babangida, said the Commission will continue to sensitise and mobilise Nigerian youths to reject the evil of corrupt practices in the country.

He said the two-hours walk, which will commence on Friday by 7 am, is part of a campaign to highlight the fight against corruption by the Buhari administration.

“The new perspective we are exploring is the awakening and mobilisation of youths in our nation to the task of exposing, confronting and tackling the scourge of corruption.

“We all know youths constitute the bulk of our population and they are the realities and strength of our future. Nigerian youths are crucial to the success of the anti-corruption crusade and the commitments of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.”

He mentioned that the significance of the walk is to encourage youths to be anti-corruption advocates and ambassadors and to enlist them to partner with the EFCC by providing information and actionable intelligence on fraudsters.